Bridgewater teacher charged with physically abusing 3 pre-K students

A Massachusetts woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that she physically abused three pre-kindergarten students in her care.

Kathryn A. Rousseau, 56, of Taunton, is charged with three counts of assault and battery on a person with intellectual disabilities, the Plymouth District Attorney's Office said. She was released on personal recognizance with the conditions that she have no contact with the victims or their families and stays away from the Mitchell Elementary School in Bridgewater.

Prosecutors said a parent of one of the 4-year-old victims contacted Bridgewater police on March 14 after they were informed by an employee at the Mitchell Elementary School they they had filed a report of suspected abuse or neglect with the state Department of Children and Families against Rousseau. That report alleged that Rousseau had left a mark, or cut, on the child's lip after she grabbed the student's mouth with her hand.

Police initiated their own investigation, and Rousseau, who has been teaching for 18 years, was placed on administrative leave by the school. The police investigation alleges that Rousseau grabbed the mouth of one additional child in the class, and force fed another, causing them to vomit.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Rousseau, who sent daily updates home to parents about student behavior and progress in class, allegedly told parents that the marks on their children were self inflicted.

Police said the incidents in question were witnessed by other school employees.

As a result of their investigation, which is ongoing, Bridgewater police sought and obtained an arrest warrant, and Rousseau was taken into custody at her home on Tuesday.

Her next scheduled court appearance is on May 14.