Large fire rips through Tiverton, RI, recycling facility

A fire at General Auto Recycling on King Road in Tiverton caused loud bangs and explosive sounds

A fire ripped through a recycling facility on King Road in Tiverton, Rhode Island, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
WJAR-TV

A large fire ripped through a recycling facility in Tiverton, Rhode Island, on Wednesday.

The fire happened at General Auto Recycling on King Road, according to WJAR-TV.

The NBC affiliate reports that area was consumed by flames and loud bangs and explosive sounds could be heard.

According to WJAR-TV, multiple fire trucks were seen going in and out to get water to the facility.

While there are some homes on the main road, the building is not in close proximity.

