Large police presence in Cambridge

NBC10 Boston has reached out to state and local police for information

By Asher Klein

A police investigation near Fenno Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Jan. 11., 2024.
Tactical police teams and other first responders were seen staging in a residential area in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon.

It wasn't immediately clear what drew them to the area, which appeared to be centered on Fenno Street in the city's Neighborhood Nine. NBC10 Boston has reached out to state and local police for information.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

