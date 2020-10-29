Largest Vt. Hospital Among Victims of Cyberattack

Vermont's largest hospital confirmed Thursday it was a victim of a cyberattack that targeted key computer systems.

In an interview with NECN and NBC10 Boston affiliate NBC 5 News, Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling characterized the penetration of the University of Vermont Health Network's systems as the largest cyberattack ever in Vermont that he was aware of.

"This site can't be reached," read the message patients of the UVM Health Network were getting Thursday if they tried logging into their personal portals to access their own medical histories.

The attack caused shutdowns of a South Burlington finance office and forced the rescheduling of some elective procedures at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington Thursday.

UVMMC's emergency room remained open.

NBC News reported this appears to be the work of the same cybercriminals that infected several other hospitals nationwide with ransomware — which locks systems until money is paid to decrypt files.

"Health care is being targeted, probably, because they're more ripe for a bigger payout," cybersecurity expert George Silowash told NECN and NBC10 Boston.

Silowash manages such risks for Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont, and also teaches courses on digital forensics there.

He said ransomware attacks are on the rise, across many sectors.

"Sometimes, these attacks can take days or weeks, sometimes even months, to recover from," Silowash said. "If they can even recover from them. And the investigation is likely to take just as long."

"Everyone is very focused," said UVMMC cardiology nurse Mari Cordes, who is also a member of the Vermont House of Representatives serving part of Addison County.

Cordes told NBC 5 News she and her colleagues are going back to basics — using paper charts, handwriting notes on patient care, and double and triple-checking all plans.

"I do want to put the public at ease, even though from a 30,000-foot view, this is definitely disturbing," Cordes said. "But what's happening in the hospital is very methodical. We are using the same safety precautions we've always used."

The FBI office in Albany, New York, said Thursday it was working with local, state and federal partners to investigate, but could not comment further due to the active nature of the case.

Schirling said additionally, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is part of the investigation and helping mitigate impacts.