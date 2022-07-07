Lawrence Asks for Help Amid Influx of Unhoused People

The city of Lawrence, Massachusetts, has been dealing with the persistent problem of garbage-strewn encampments of unhoused people, and officials say it's getting worse.

Displaced from other cities in Massachusetts, more people without homes are coming to the city of Lawrence in search of encampments, which form under bridges, and local authorities are now asking for help at the state level.

The distribution of resources to serve unhoused people is not the same in surrounding communities, so many of them come to Lawrence looking for solutions, Mayor Brian Peña said.

More than 150 unhoused people were moved into transitional housing from Boston's Mass. and Cass encampment, Mayor Michelle Wu said, but she cautioned that homelessness is solved.

Dozens of unhoused people arrive in the city daily, according to Peña, who said, "The city of Lawrence is too small for the number of homeless people it has, there are cities next to it that don't have one."

Michelle Díaz, from the organization City Life/Vida Urbana, has witnessed how working people end up on the street -- not necessarily because of addiction, but because of job losses and increased rent.

She believes in promoting the social reintegration of unhoused people, as well as investing in shelters.

Officials in Lawrence have already approached the state delegation requesting a comprehensive response to the situation that includes all the cities in the region.