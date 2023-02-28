New Details in Alleged Kidnapping of Toddler Outside Lawrence Barber Shop

Police and prosecutors provided new details Tuesday on the alleged kidnapping of a toddler, which prompted an Amber Alert, during the theft of an SUV in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Monday night.

The girl was eventually dropped off unharmed at Lawrence General Hospital and two people, including the man accused of stealing the car, were arrested after the SUV ran out of fuel in Berlin, Massachusetts, dozens of miles away, police said.

The alleged thief, Adam Maksou, didn't drop off the child until after picking up the second person charged in the case, then driving home to Methuen, where his father said he had to return the child or take her to a fire station, Assistant District Attorney Shailagh Kennedy said in Lawrence District Court Tuesday.

The ADA said Adam Maksou was spotted on camera getting into the driver’s seat of the car and taking off with the car. He allegedly picked up Jamie Garrity and drove home to Methuen where his father told him to return the child or take her to a fire station. — Bianca Beltrán (@BiancaNBCBoston) February 28, 2023

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Amber Alert for the girl, who is 22 months old, was issued about 9 p.m. She was in the back seat of a Honda Pilot that was stolen from outside the barber shop about 8:19 p.m., authorities said.

The victim took her children to the shop and briefly stepped inside, leaving the girl in the backseat of her running vehicle, Kennedy said.

Surveillance footage captured the moment Maksou allegedly got into the SUV drove off, and the girl's mother running outside and chasing after it on foot.

A young girl was in the back seat of a Honda Pilot when it was stolen in Lawrence; she was dropped off at a hospital and is safe.

Maksou wasn't arrested for more than an hour. The Honda was spotted by a Chelmsford police officer in the city, the agency said, and when he attempted to pull it over, it drove onto Interstate 495 headed south.

The officer chased after the SUV onto the highway, with another one joining the pursuit. Police said the Honda pulled off the highway in Berlin and apparently ran out of gas, which forced it to stop, and Maksou and the other person inside, later identified as Jamie O'Neill Garrity, were taken into custody despite resisting arrest.

Both were charged with kidnapping. Maksou was also charged with car theft and reckless endangerment of a child, while Garrity was charged with receiving a stolen vehicle and, after initially giving a false identity, with providing a false name.

Maksou was ordered held on $75,000 bail and Garrity was ordered held on $10,000 bail. Both were ordered to stay at home, to be enforced through GPS monitors, and to stay away from the victims.

The child's grandmother told NBC10 Boston late Monday that the girl was being evaluated at the hospital but "everything is going to be fine."