WATCH LIVE: Latin music star Nicky Jam honored with arts center in native Lawrence

A legendary Latin pop artist with roots in Lawrence, Massachusetts, will be honored in the Merrimack Valley city on Thursday, as a music and art center is named in his honor.

Nick Rivera Caminero — known by his stage name, Nicky Jam — will be welcomed by local leaders as they announce the remodeling of the Adult Learning Center, which will be turned into a music and art center named for the Lawrence native.

Nicky Jam, who is now 42, was born in Massachusetts and moved to Puerto Rico with his family as a child. He's had a long, storied career with many big hits, including "Fiel a tu Piel," "Travesuras," and his acclaimed collaboration with Enrique Iglesias, "El Perdón.”

