Lawsuit filed to stop Boston's White Stadium pro soccer project

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy and some Boston residents are suing the city over the proposed privatization of the White Stadium in Franklin Park — which could become the home for a new professional women's soccer team.

In the lawsuit, filed Tuesday, the conservancy and 15 residents expressed concerns about the project, including the "unconstitutional privatization of public land," "absence of a realistic transportation plan for 20 annual game days" and "lack of adequate community input throughout an incredibly fast-moving redevelopment process."

One of the plaintiffs, Jean McGuire, of Roxbury, said Franklin Park is "for the people who live here. It's not for any private group to profit from, it's for the public's free use."

"All of us in Boston and the suburbs who use the park want it left pristine. We want it left the way we designed it — for the people," she wrote in a release Wednesday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The conservancy said it "strongly" supports the renovation of the stadium but doesn't support the "involvement of a professional sports team that would displace the local community for the next 30 years, while privatizing and profiting from a treasured public resource."

The lawsuit aims to stop the city and the Trustees of the White Fund Trust from continuing with the project because it "violates the purpose of the White Fund Trust, which requires White Stadium to be reserved for public use."

White Stadium renovation proposal

The project, as proposed, will consist of a renovated and accessible stadium with restrooms, water fountains, covered seating and a well-maintained field that will benefit current and future stadium and park programming beyond Boston Public School uses, such as cultural festivals, the Half Marathon finish, and Special Olympics, in conformance with the goals of further activating Franklin Park, as CaughtinDot previously reported.

The revitalized stadium will serve as an improved facility for Boston Public School students, community events, and gatherings, and as the home pitch and venue for Boston's new National Women's Soccer League team.

More lighting and signage, better infrastructure for pedestrians and improved access are part of the Franklin Park Action Plan, as are renovations for some of the structures inside, officials said.

The proponent is excited to commit to the city's vision of restoring White Stadium as a central hub for BPS athletics and enhancing and complementing the city's athletic offerings with new resources that will create a world-class facility for Boston’s new National Women's Soccer League team.

These resources will improve BPS' ability to use the stadium for sports across the spring, summer, and fall seasons, school day games, and graduation ceremonies, and provide a vastly improved first-rate venue for all participants.

The West Grandstand Renovation & Additions – The West Grandstand component includes retaining the curving concrete wall (the 'clamshell' wall) while demolishing the existing bleacher seats and stadium foundation, as well as the existing floors and columns. The Project will replace the current 5,000 bleacher seats with approximately 5,000 bucket seats within the West Grandstand, with additional team and fan programs. A roof canopy will provide weather protection to the West Grandstand seating.

The Grove – Intended buildings in The Grove include food and beverage stations, as well as restrooms, water fountains, and storage. Site work within The Grove includes a multi-purpose green space and paving to accommodate food and beverage trucks and temporary tents for security, merchandising, and other game-day activities.

Site Improvements – Lawn areas, forested areas, vehicular drives, and pedestrian pathways within the project's limit of work will be sensitively preserved or improved in a manner that fits into the existing park settings. Furnishings, light fixtures and materiality will be similar to Franklin Park and will be coordinated with Boston Parks and the Boston Facilities Department.

The proposed site work will blend seamlessly with work outside of the Proponents limit of work lines and will facilitate the park’s overall goals for wayfinding, transportation, and mobility access.

It is understood that as part of the overall plan, the city of Boston will renovate the East Grandstand and other areas of the existing stadium. The parties design teams are already engaged in coordination of their respective efforts.