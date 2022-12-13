Mayor Wu to Release Plan for the Future of Franklin Park

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to release plans for the future of Franklin Park at a press conference Tuesday morning.

She is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. from the Overlook Ruins at Franklin Park.

Wu will announce the release of the Franklin Park Action Plan, which her office describes as "a comprehensive vision" for the future of the 527-acre park. Once the plan is released, community members will be asked to share their thoughts on how to prioritize a series of projects related to the restoration of hsitoric structures, improved circulation through the park for all modes of transportaion and dedicates spaces for cultural and recreational opportunities, along with ecological considerations.

You can read the full plan below:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The plan was developed by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, along with a contracted design team led by Reed Hilderbrand, with Agency Landscape + Planning and MASS Design Group.

The park is Boston's largest open space, designed by Frederick Law Olmsted in the 1890s. It is located in the geographical center of the city, connecting the neighborhoods of Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Roslindale and Roxbury. It includes the historic Bear Cages, Scarboro Pond, the William Devine Golf Course, the Franklin Park Zoo, the Elma Lewis Playstead, White Stadium and numerous playgrounds.

Franklin Park has made headlines for the wrong reasons in recent months, however, following the stabbing of 91-year-old trailblazing Boston civil rights activist Jean McGuire in October. She was reportedly walking her dog around 8:30 p.m. when the incident occurred. McGuire survived the attack, but it prompted calls from the community to improve safety across Boston.