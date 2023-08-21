LEGO just announced the location of its new Boston offices

The LEGO Group on Monday announced the location of its new Boston offices.

The company announced in January that it was planning to move its head office in the Americas from Connecticut to Boston. But until now the exact location had remained a mystery.

The LEGO Group said 1001 Boylston Street has been chosen as the location of its Americas head office when the company relocates in 2026. The office will be located in a development being built over the Massachusetts Turnpike at the intersection of Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue and Newbury Street. According to the Boston Business Journal, the project is also slated to be the headquarters of CarGurus and will host a CitizenM hotel next door.

"We’re incredibly excited to be moving to a new location with such a rich history, ideally located in Back Bay, between Boston and Cambridge," Skip Kodak, president of the LEGO Group in the Americas, said in a statement. "1001 Boylston Street represents an investment in our future and a commitment to our employees. We believe that a modern, collaborative work environment will help creativity and innovation thrive, and we're excited to see what we can accomplish in this new space.”

The company said the selection of 1001 Boylston Street followed an "extensive search of Boston," noting that it was "strategically chosen to draw upon the region's diverse talent pool and foster strong relationships with other innovative companies in the area."

The new office spaces will be spread over five floors and more than 100,000 square feet, and will be accessible to employees walking and cycling to work, and a short distance from the MBTA's Green and Orange lines.

The LEGO Group's move from its current location in Enfield, Connecticut, to 1001 Boylston Street is scheduled to begin in mid-2025 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The company has been at its Connecticut home since 1975.

LEGO has around 740 people working fulltime at its Connecticut location, all of whom are being offered jobs in Boston. Those who don't wish to relocate will get financial and job placement help, the company has said.

Officials from Boston lauded the move when it was announced, while Connecticut officials were understandably disappointed that the company will be leaving their state.

Boston beat out New York and a location in Connecticut. The city isn't giving the company any tax breaks, and LEGO has said it wasn't interested in any incentives.

Additional facts about LEGO's new Boston office