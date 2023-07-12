Littleton Police looking for man who has not been seen in 4 days

Police in Littleton, Massachusetts, are looking for an Ayer man who has been missing since Friday.

The Littleton Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that it was searching a wooded area off Ayer Road for the missing person, with Ayer officers also participating in the search.

Authorities later identified the missing man as 53-year-old Kevin Haines of Ayer. He was last seen at his Littleton Road home around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Haines is described as being a white man with white hair and a white goatee. He is about 5'7 with a medium build, police said.

Police believe Haines may be wearing khaki shorts and a black or orange shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ayer Police Department at 978-772-8200 or the Littleton Police Department at 978-540-2300.