Littleton Police looking for man who has not been seen in 4 days

Police say 53-year-old Kevin Haines of Ayer, Massachusetts, was last seen Friday; authorities searched a wooded area in Littleton Wednesday

Littleton Police Department

Police in Littleton, Massachusetts, are looking for an Ayer man who has been missing since Friday.

The Littleton Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that it was searching a wooded area off Ayer Road for the missing person, with Ayer officers also participating in the search.

Authorities later identified the missing man as 53-year-old Kevin Haines of Ayer. He was last seen at his Littleton Road home around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Haines is described as being a white man with white hair and a white goatee. He is about 5'7 with a medium build, police said.

Police believe Haines may be wearing khaki shorts and a black or orange shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ayer Police Department at 978-772-8200 or the Littleton Police Department at 978-540-2300.

Littleton
