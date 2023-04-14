Local

Topsfield

Flames Rip Through House in Topsfield

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Firefighters were called to a large fire in Topsfield, Massachusetts, on Friday.

The fire broke out at a house near the Ferncroft Country Club. Aerial footage shows significant damage to the structure, with some flames still visible through the smoke.

An NBC10 Boston employee on scene reported trucks from multiple departments responding.

This is a breaking story. More details were not immediately available.

