A brush fire was burning in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Monday, sending smoke into the sky.

It appeared to be in the same area as another brush fire that started Friday near Route 1. Aerial footage showed that the new fire was several hundred feet from the old one.

NBC10 Boston At bottom: A brush fire burning in the woods of Lynn, Massachusetts, on Monday, May 15, 2023. At top, a browned patch of woods where a brush fire erupted nearby the previous Friday.

More information about the fire Monday morning wasn't immediately available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The fire was burning near homes on Judge Road and Emerald Drive Friday afternoon, but firefighters were making progress and no evacuations have ben ordered.