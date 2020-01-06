Local
unidentified woman

Lost Elderly Woman Found in RI on New Year’s Remains Unidentified

The woman, who police said appeared confused and disoriented, was found lost in Pawtucket on New Year's Day and has yet to be identified days later

By Melissa Buja

Pawtucket Police Department

Police need the public's help identifying an elderly woman found lost in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on New Year's Day.

Officers performed a well-being check on a woman found at Suffolk and Grand avenues about 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, Pawtucket police said.

The officers who spoke with the woman found her to be be confused and disoriented, police said.

"She was unable to provide sufficient information to identify herself or determine where she lives," police wrote on the department's Facebook page.

The woman, who may go by the names "Madeline" or "Alluida," was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police say she may have connections to New York.

Police confirmed Monday that she has yet to be identified five days later.

Anyone with information on woman's identity is urged to contact Pawtucket police 401-727-9100.

