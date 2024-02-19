Lowell crash leaves driver dead

A man was killed Monday in a single-car crash in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office says police responded just after noon to the intersection of VFW Highway and First Street Boulevard, where a vehicle had crashed head-on into a wall.

The car's only occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aerial footage showed a severely damaged car being taken away from the site of the crash.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further information was immediately available.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.