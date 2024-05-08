Bruins lose to Panthers in Game 2

The Panthers have evened the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after beating the Bruins Wednesday night.

The B's were riding high with a 5-1 win in Monday's opener in Florida on the heels of a nail-biter of a Game-7 overtime victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs this weekend.

Boston were on the board first in Game 2 with a first-period goal from Charlie Coyle, but that proved to be all the scoring they could muster en route to a 6-1 loss.

The Panthers responded with three goals in the second and three more in the third.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Two of the Panthers' goals came from Aleksander Barkov. Steven Lorentz, Eetu Luostarinen, Gustav Forsling and Brandon Montour scored a goal apiece.

The Bruins managed just 16 shots in the game. The Panthers took 33, scoring four goals against Jeremy Swayman and two more against Linus Ullmark.

The series returns to Boston for Game 3 at 7 p.m. Friday.