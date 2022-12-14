Local

lowell

Man Hurt in Pedestrian Accident in Front of Lowell Elementary School

By Marc Fortier

An ambulance at the scene of a pedestrian accident that left a man injured in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
NBC10 Boston

A man was hit by a vehicle near a Lowell, Massachusetts, elementary school Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash apparently involved an ambulance, which was seen being towed from the scene in front of the Lincoln Elementary School on Chelmsford Street on Wednesday morning.

They said Chelmsford Street is closed from Lincoln Street to Nottingham Street, and asked people to avoid the area. Traffic was eventually reopened.

This article tagged under:

