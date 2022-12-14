Man Hurt in Pedestrian Accident in Front of Lowell Elementary School

A man was hit by a vehicle near a Lowell, Massachusetts, elementary school Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash apparently involved an ambulance, which was seen being towed from the scene in front of the Lincoln Elementary School on Chelmsford Street on Wednesday morning.

Traffic Advisory: The LPD is actively investigating a pedestrian accident in front of the Lincoln Elementary School. Chelmsford Street is shut down from Lincoln Street to Nottingham Street. Please avoid the area, all traffic will be redirected. Thank you, LPD10 — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) December 14, 2022

They said Chelmsford Street is closed from Lincoln Street to Nottingham Street, and asked people to avoid the area. Traffic was eventually reopened.