19-year-old arrested in Florida in connection to Lynn triple shooting

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Florida in connection to a triple shooting in Lynn, Massachusetts, late last year, police said Friday.

The incident happened at a shopping plaza on State Street on Dec. 26, 2023.

William Baez was located in Lauderhill and is being held at the Broward County Jail pending rendition, Lynn police said.

He was charged with three counts of armed assault with intent to murder.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Earlier this year, Delvin Sanchez, 18, was arrested at his home in Peabody in connection to this shooting. He was charged with armed assault to murder, accessory before the fact and accessory after the fact.

The victims, whose names weren't released, were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.