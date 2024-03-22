Lynn

19-year-old arrested in Florida in connection to Lynn triple shooting

The victims, whose names weren't released, were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said

NBC10 Boston

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Florida in connection to a triple shooting in Lynn, Massachusetts, late last year, police said Friday.

The incident happened at a shopping plaza on State Street on Dec. 26, 2023.

William Baez was located in Lauderhill and is being held at the Broward County Jail pending rendition, Lynn police said.

He was charged with three counts of armed assault with intent to murder.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Earlier this year, Delvin Sanchez, 18, was arrested at his home in Peabody in connection to this shooting. He was charged with armed assault to murder, accessory before the fact and accessory after the fact.

The victims, whose names weren't released, were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

More Lynn news

Lynn Feb 7

Passenger describes moments car rolled out of control into the ocean in Lynn

Lynn Dec 29, 2023

‘My heart is collapsed': Father of teen shot to death in Lynn speaks following vigil

Lynn Dec 28, 2023

‘Utterly unacceptable': Mayor to increase police presence after 2 teens are shot to death in Lynn

This article tagged under:

Lynn
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us