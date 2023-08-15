Madonna's rescheduled Boston shows have new dates — next year

We now know when Madonna will bring her Celebration Tour to Massachusetts, a month after the pop queen announced that she was postponing the North American leg of her upcoming tour -- which includes two Boston shows -- as she continued to recover following a serious health scare.

The two TD Garden concerts -- originally scheduled for Aug. 30 and 31, 2023 -- have been rescheduled for Jan. 8 and 9, 2024. Ticketholders have been told to keep their tickets for the rescheduled dates.

The 64-year-old was hospitalized in June with a serious bacterial infection that landed her in the ICU. She first spoke out about her hospitalization on July 10, thanking her fans for their "positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement."

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour... I hate to disappoint anyone."

Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect.

As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I… pic.twitter.com/AO3bmrRrjL — Madonna (@Madonna) July 30, 2023

A few weeks later, on July 30, the mother of six credited her family and friends with helping her recover.

"As a Mother you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving.............But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me," she wrote on Instagram. "I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the different. So did the love and support from my friends."

The Celebration Tour was originally set to kick off July 15 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

The Grammy winner last toured in 2019 and 2020, in support of her last studio album, "Madame X."

