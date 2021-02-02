Local

Maine

Maine Crash Kills 2 Teens, Seriously Injures Several Others

The crash occurred Monday night in the northwestern part of the state

By The Associated Press

Two people were killed and several others injured in a Monday night car crash in the northwestern part of Maine, police said.

A car driven by Karl Crute, 79, of Cushing collided with a car driven by Kaylee Knight, 18, of Chesterville in Sandy River Plantation, police said. The crash killed two passengers in Knight’s car, police said. They were Thomas Deckard-Madore, 17, of Strong and Michaela Morgan, 15, of Phillips.

Karl Crute and his wife Laraine Crute, 79, remained hospitalized with serious injuries on Tuesday, police said. Maine State Police said they were still investigating the cause of the crash.

