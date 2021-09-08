Maine Dad Arrested in 2-Month-Old Baby's Death in 2020

A man was arrested Wednesday in the death of his two-month old daughter in Turner, Maine, last year.

The girl, Harper Averill, was in medical distress when first responders arrived to help at a home on North Parish Road near Pleasant Pond on July 22, 2020, Maine State Police said Wednesday.

Harper was rushed to Maine Medical Center but died of her injuries, police said.

A 13-month investigation by several Maine agencies led to the attorney general's office presenting the case to an Androscoggin County grand jury. The jurors returned an indictment charging Harper's father, 27-year-old Trever Averill, with depraved indifference murder and manslaughter, police said.

Later Wednesday, Averill was arrested at his Buckfield home, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Police didn't share how Averill is suspected of contributing to his daughter's death.