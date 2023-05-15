Maine Man Dies After Being Found on Fire on His Lawn

Authorities say a 92-year-old Maine man has died after he was found on fire on his lawn on Saturday morning.

State police said fire officials responding to a report of a fire on 2A Street in Bridgton at 10:30 a.m. Saturday found a man on the lawn who was on fire, according to News Center Maine. Firefighters extinguished the flames, but authorities said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maurice Langevin, who lives at the residence, is believed dead, state police said, but they are still awaiting official identification via DNA testing. The body was brought to the state medical examiner's office for examination.

The house was not damaged in the fire, officials said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The blaze remains under investigation by the state fire marshal's office. Bridgton police and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department also assisted Bridgton fire officials at the scene.