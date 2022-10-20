Local

Acadia National Park

Man Pleads Not Guilty to Murdering Girlfriend at Acadia National Park

U.S. Marshals and Mexican authorities took Raymond Lester into custody in Cancun, Mexico, in July.

By Dustin Wlodkowski and Staff and wire reports

This file photo shows Cadillac Mountain on Mount Desert Island in Acadia National Park, Maine.
Karla Ann Cote/NurPhoto via Getty Images, File

The man accused of murdering 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme in a hit-and-run crash at Acadia National Park in June, then fleeing to Mexico has pleaded not guilty.

On Thursday, Raymond Lester, entered that plea before a judge at an arraignment hearing.

U.S. Marshals and Mexican authorities took Lester into custody in Cancun, Mexico, in July.

During Thursday’s court proceedings, a judge scheduled a conference in Lester’s case for January 2023.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Raymond Lester, wanted on a warrant for the murder of Nicole Mokeme last month, was captured in Cancun.

Mokeme was the creative director of Rise and Shine Youth Retreat in Bowdoin, an organization that offers retreats and programs for Black children and adults, and had helped organize the Black Excellence Retreat 2022 at Schoodic Institute, which was going on when she was killed.

NBC/The Associated Press

