Man Pleads Not Guilty to Murdering Girlfriend at Acadia National Park

The man accused of murdering 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme in a hit-and-run crash at Acadia National Park in June, then fleeing to Mexico has pleaded not guilty.

On Thursday, Raymond Lester, entered that plea before a judge at an arraignment hearing.

U.S. Marshals and Mexican authorities took Lester into custody in Cancun, Mexico, in July.

During Thursday’s court proceedings, a judge scheduled a conference in Lester’s case for January 2023.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Raymond Lester, wanted on a warrant for the murder of Nicole Mokeme last month, was captured in Cancun.

Mokeme was the creative director of Rise and Shine Youth Retreat in Bowdoin, an organization that offers retreats and programs for Black children and adults, and had helped organize the Black Excellence Retreat 2022 at Schoodic Institute, which was going on when she was killed.