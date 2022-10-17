Maine Marijuana Growing Facility Destroyed in Weekend Fire

A Maine marijuana growing facility was destroyed in a fire over the weekend, fire officials said.

The Vassalboro Fire Department said in a Facebook post that they responded to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. Saturday after someone who was passing by reported seeing a fire. The first units to arrive at the scene reported two large commercial structures that were connected in the middle with heavy fire showing in most of one building.

Fire crews were called in from multiple neighboring communities, but firefighters were unable to prevent the flames from spreading to the second building due to the size of the fire and the strong winds. Firefighters battled the flames for several hours before they were able to extinguish the blaze.

No one was injured.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The two buildings were being used as marijuana growing facilities and are "a total loss," fire officials said.

Both structures had metal siding and roofing, and due to the amount of metal involved, an excavator was brought in to assist with removing the metal.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal's office.