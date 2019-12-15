Local
Maine Octogenerian Killed in Front Yard: Report

As of now, his attacker is unknown

By Josh Sullivan

An 82-year-old man was attacked in the front yard of his Scarborough home Sunday morning, according to Maine State Police.

James Pearson was found dead in the front yard of his home at 190 Beech Ridge Road around 8:15 a.m., police said. Right now, his attacker is unknown.

Scarborough Rescue transported Pearson to Maine Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. 

State Police and Scarborough Police are investigating. Anyone with information regarding this case are asked to contact Maine State Police at 624-7076 or Scarborough Police at 883-6361.

