Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree announced Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Today I tested positive for COVID-19," she said in a statement. "Although I am only experiencing mild symptoms thanks to being vaccinated and boosted, for the safety of others I will be isolating at home while working remotely for my constituents."

No further information was released by Pingree's office.