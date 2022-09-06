Avoid Eating Lobster, Sustainability Group Says. Here's Why

A major New England staple is now red-listed by a sustainability group that works with Whole Foods, The Cheesecake Factory and other national brands.

As of this week, Seafood Watch announced that it has classified American lobster, including Maine lobster, as a seafood to avoid.

The group, which is a program of the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California, said in a news release that, “after reviewing all available scientific data, as well as existing legal requirements and regulations, Seafood Watch determined that current Canadian and U.S. management measures do not go far enough to mitigate entanglement risks and promote recovery of the North Atlantic right whale. As a result, Seafood Watch assigned a red rating to those fisheries using pots, traps, and gillnets.”

“No one wants their appetite for seafood to be driving a species to extinction,” said Jennifer Dianto Kemmerly, vice president of Global Ocean Conservation at Monterey Bay Aquarium, in an interview.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills criticized the “avoid” designation from Seafood Watch, saying in a statement:

Seafood Watch is misleading consumers and businesses with this designation. Generations of Maine lobstermen have worked hard to protect the sustainability of the lobster fishery, and they have taken unprecedented steps to protect right whales – efforts that the Federal government and now Seafood Watch have failed to recognize. No right whale death has been attributed to Maine gear, and there has not been a right whale entanglement attributed to Maine lobster gear in eighteen years.

This designation is flat out wrong. It sends the wrong message about Maine lobster, and it insults thousands of hardworking lobstermen who risk their lives to put food on the table while practicing responsible stewardship and taking action to protect whales. Consumers and businesses must see through this list and recognize that lobstermen are partners in conservation and sustainability and that the delicious Maine lobster can and should continue to be enjoyed.