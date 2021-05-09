Local

Maine Residents Should Prepare for Active Tick Season

Maine CDC says tickborne diseases are still a serious threat in the state.

Public health authorities in Maine expect a very active tick season this year and are advising residents and visitors take precautions.

Health care providers reported more than 1,100 confirmed and probable cases of Lyme disease to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention in 2020. That was a lower number than the record year that preceded it, but Maine CDC says tickborne diseases are still a serious threat in the state.

Lyme disease is caused by a tick bite, and the ticks are active now.

