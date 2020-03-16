Local
Maine School Closures Recommended By Governor

By Josh Sullivan

Gov. Janet Mills has recommended the closure of of classroom instruction during the coronavirus outbreak.

"We encourage schools to do their best to provide activities that will keep students engaged, challenged, and learning," a news release said. "Plans for 'remote' school days may be approved by district administrators and school boards. We also want you to know that we will be flexible with waivers on the required number of school days."

Maine has seven confirmed positive cases of the virus, and five presumptive positive cases.

For updated resources and information, visit https://www.maine.gov/doe/covid-19.

