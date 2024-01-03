Maine State House among 6 state capitols evacuated due to threats Wednesday

Maine's state capitol building in Augusta was evacuated Wednesday due to a threat, part of a wave of similar incidents the same day across the country.

The threat came via email to a Maine State House employee, state police said. No explosive devices were found and authorities described the threat as a hoax.

After learning of the threat around 1:45 p.m., Maine Capitol Police shut the building and evacuated about 300 people, state police said. No one was injured.

State capitols across the country received threats Wednesday. At least five others — in Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi and Montana — were also evacuated.