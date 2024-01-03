Maine

Maine State House among 6 state capitols evacuated due to threats Wednesday

Police say no explosive devices were found after 300 people were evacuated from Maine's state capitol following a threat emailed to an employee; capitols in Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi and Montana were also evacuated the same day

Maine State House file
NECN

Maine's state capitol building in Augusta was evacuated Wednesday due to a threat, part of a wave of similar incidents the same day across the country.

The threat came via email to a Maine State House employee, state police said. No explosive devices were found and authorities described the threat as a hoax.

After learning of the threat around 1:45 p.m., Maine Capitol Police shut the building and evacuated about 300 people, state police said. No one was injured.

State capitols across the country received threats Wednesday. At least five others — in Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi and Montana — were also evacuated.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Maine news

Maine 10 hours ago

Gun restriction bills on tap in Maine Legislature after deadly mass shooting

Donald Trump Jan 2

Trump appeals Maine ruling barring him from ballot under the Constitution's insurrection clause​

This article tagged under:

MaineAugustathreatMaine State House
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us