Local

Maine

Maine Trooper Carries Missing Elderly Man Out of Ditch

The man, who has Alzheimer's disease, was suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite

Maine State Police

A Maine state trooper has come to the aid of an elderly man with Alzheimer’s disease who had wandered away from his home during a storm and ended up in a ditch.

Troopers got their missing person report from a home in Vassalboro at about 5 a.m. Wednesday. They also received information from a town plow truck driver that saw a man walking in the area that morning.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Trooper Tyler Harrington found the man in a ditch. He was suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite. Sleet and freezing rain had fallen in the area.

Perry was unable to walk. Video shows Harrington carrying Perry across the road to his cruiser and the arrival of an ambulance.

Perry was taken to a hospital, where he is recovering from his injuries.

“We are grateful Bernard Perry was found in a timely manner and is recuperating,” the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a statement, adding it also was thankful for Harrington and law enforcement officers.

More Maine stories

Omicron Variant Dec 21

COVID Erupts in Maine on Christmas Week

Maine Dec 20

Man Badly Burned in Maine House Explosion Caused by THC Extraction Process

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MaineMaine State PoliceTyler HarringtonVassalboro
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us