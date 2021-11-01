Local

Maine

Maine Turnpike Tolls Are Going Up on Monday

The toll for passenger cars passing through the new toll booths in York is increasing from $3 to $4

The Maine Turnpike Authority increased its tolls starting Monday, marking the first hike in nine years.

The toll for passenger cars passing through the new toll booths in York is increasing from $3 to $4. The Maine E-Z Pass rate is increasing by 4% from 7.7 cents per mile to 8 cents per mile. Other fees are increasing, as well.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The toll increases are expected to generate an additional $17 million in revenue to help offset the $60 million financial shortfall caused by less traffic during the pandemic.

Overall, about 71% of the higher tolls would be paid by people and companies from other states, officials said.

More Maine stories

hydropower 16 hours ago

Political Campaign Over $1B Power Line Project Is Most Expensive in Maine History

eat new england Oct 30

Beyond Bread: When Pigs Fly in Kittery, Maine, Is a Pizza Lover's Paradise

Maine Oct 29

Supreme Court Declines to Block Maine COVID Vaccine Mandate

This article tagged under:

Mainetolls
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us