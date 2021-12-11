Maine

Maine Governor Wants More COVID Tests, but Questions Home Delivery

New Hampshire delivered 800,000 tests to people's homes in 24 hours

Shutterstock

Maine’s governor says the state is working to expand testing for COVID-19, but questions the feasibility of sending free tests to residents’ homes.

The state of New Hampshire partnered with the federal government to deliver at-home tests to residents this month, sending out 800,000 tests and running out of supplies in a day.

Gov. Janet Mills discussed the pilot program with reporters this week, saying that while testing needs to be expanded, home delivery wasn’t being considered in Maine, the Portland Press Herald reported.

“Home delivery? It’s not like delivering pizza,” Mills said.

Administration spokeswoman Lindsay Crete said later that the administration would be open to participating in free at-home delivery of rapid tests if the Biden administration expands the pilot program. Crete said the governor’s concerns center on the availability of tests and the rural nature of the state.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has said that the program was so successful, he’ll use state money to continue it if he has to.

The pilot by the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shipped millions of tests to participating states.

