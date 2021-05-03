l.l. bean

LL Bean's Flagship Store Resumes 24-Hour Operations

The store had been operating on limited hours after L.L. Bean briefly closed all stores last year during the pandemic.

LL Bean
NBC Boston

L.L. Bean’s flagship store is returning to 24-hour operations, marking another small move toward normalcy during the pandemic.

Workers planned to remove the locks Monday as the store resumes year-round, round-the-clock sales.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The store had been operating on limited hours after L.L. Bean briefly closed all stores last year during the pandemic.

Returning to 24-hour operations marks an important milestone for the company during the pandemic, restoring a tradition that dates to 1951, said Shawn Gorman, company chairman.

L.L. Bean’s founder started the tradition to ensure sportsmen and women could get fishing lures and other items at any time.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Maine news

travel restrictions May 2

Maine Ends COVID-19 Travel Requirements

Colby College 23 hours ago

6 Female Colby College Coaches Say They're Paid Less Than Men

This article tagged under:

l.l. beancoronavirusMainecovid restrictionsll bean
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us