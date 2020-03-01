Local
Maine

Maine Looks to Reduce Wait Lists for Disabled Services

A Maine legislative committee has approved a proposal designed to increase access to services for intellectually disabled adults in the state.

The proposal concerns the waiting lists for two programs called Section 21 and Section 29 that provide the services. Democratic Sen. Rebecca Millett of Portland says about 2,000 Maine residents "suffer while waiting to receive critical services through" the programs.

The legislative committee approved the change on Feb. 25, and it now moves on to the full Maine Legislature.

