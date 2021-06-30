coronavirus pandemic

Maine, One of Most Vaccinated States, Ends Emergency Order

Gov. Janet Mills has announced the end of the emergency

Gov. Janet Mills and Dr. Nirav Shah discussing coronavirus at a news conference at the State House on March 12, 2020, in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP

A coronavirus pandemic emergency order was slated to end on Wednesday for one of the most vaccinated states in the country.

Maine has been under a “state of civil emergency” since the early days of the pandemic. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has used the order to use state resources to try to slow the spread of the virus.

Mills has called the end of the emergency order a key step for Maine, which has largely reopened its economy and rescinded most mask orders. Nearly 70% of residents who are 20 years of age or older are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Republicans and Democrats in the state have disagreed over whether Mills allowed the order to go on for too long, and whether it gave her too much authority. Most Democrats have defended it as an important part of the state’s response.

After hundreds protested to reopen the state, President Donald Trump tweeted that many are complaining about Maine's stay-at-home restrictions.

After nearly 200 COVID-19 briefings, the Maine Center for Disease Control and state officials will hold the last regularly scheduled briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills will join Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah and Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew for the briefing, scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Unlike most briefings since the pandemic reached Maine last March, Wednesday's briefing will be held in person in the State House's Cabinet Room, similar to some of the very first briefings.

