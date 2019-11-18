Sailboat Missing From Maine Found, Safe and Sound, Off NJ Coast

The Coast Guard says a sailboat that placed a distress call off the Maine coast has been located.

The Coast Guard ended a three-day search Monday after the 40-foot boat, Dove, was located safe and sound, nearly 100 miles off the New Jersey coast.

Petty Officer Nicole Groll, a spokeswoman, says a family member renewed a subscription for a GPS interactive messaging device, allowing the Coast Guard to pinpoint the boat’s location and message the crew as the vessel traveled to Florida.

The search began when a woman dialed 911 to make a distress call early Saturday.

The Coast Guard determined the call came from a location 20 miles south of Mount Desert Island. Groll said the Coast Guard wants to interview the crew at its next port of call.