Wrong Way Driver Arrested in Maine

Authorities arrested a wrong-way driver in Topsham, Maine on Friday night.

According to authorities, they responded to reports of a car heading southbound on a northbound lane on Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham at around 9:55 p.m.

Police say a trooper followed the vehicle and conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle around mile marker 34.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old David Stafford of Brunswick, Maine, was found to be under the influence, according to police.

Authorities say Stafford was charged with OUI alcohol, driving to endanger and failure to stop for law enforcement.

There were no injuries reported.