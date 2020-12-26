Local

Weather

Maine's Christmas Storm Spares Most of the Power Grid

Central Maine Power, the state's largest power company, said Saturday that less than a thousand people remained without power.

By The Associated Press

NECN

Utility crews in Maine spent the morning attending to power outages caused by a Christmas storm that didn't cause as much disruption as had been feared.

Forecasts called for heavy wind and rained, which arrived on Friday. However, the storm failed to match the havoc caused by previous storms this year that knocked power out for tens of thousands of people.

Central Maine Power, the state's largest power company, said Saturday that less than a thousand people remained without power. Most of those were in Waldo County. Cumberland County, the largest in the state, had less than 100 outages.

Forecasts called for calmer weather on Saturday and Sunday in Maine and coastal New Hampshire.

Massachusetts 12 hours ago

Push on to Release Inmates, Other COVID Developments in New England

Christmas storm 15 hours ago

Christmas Storm Causes Damage, Power Outages Across Mass.

This article tagged under:

WeatherMainestorm damage
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us