Man, 25, seriosuly injured after car crash on I-93 in NH

A 25-year-old New Hampshire man was seriously injured after a car crash on Interstate 93 in Londonderry Tuesday, state police said.

The crash happened at about 6:56 p.m. on I-93 south, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Justin Landry, of Manchester, was speeding when he lost control of the 2006 Infiniti G35, crossed all four lanes, went down an embankment and crashed into multiple trees, according to police.

Landry, who was the only person in the car, was then trapped in the vehicle. It took the Londonderry Fire Department about 90 minutes to get him out, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

He was flown to the hospital, where he's currently listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

The southbound lanes of I-93 were closed for roughly an hour to accommodate the helicopter, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381.