New Hampshire

Man, 25, seriosuly injured after car crash on I-93 in NH

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381.

New Hampshire State Police

A 25-year-old New Hampshire man was seriously injured after a car crash on Interstate 93 in Londonderry Tuesday, state police said.

The crash happened at about 6:56 p.m. on I-93 south, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Justin Landry, of Manchester, was speeding when he lost control of the 2006 Infiniti G35, crossed all four lanes, went down an embankment and crashed into multiple trees, according to police.

Landry, who was the only person in the car, was then trapped in the vehicle. It took the Londonderry Fire Department about 90 minutes to get him out, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

He was flown to the hospital, where he's currently listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

The southbound lanes of I-93 were closed for roughly an hour to accommodate the helicopter, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381.

More New Hampshire news

New Hampshire 17 hours ago

Manchester police officer arrested on domestic violence charges

New Hampshire Apr 22

1 dead, another hurt after being thrown from car crash in NH police chase

New Hampshire Apr 21

Plymouth's ‘Flying Monkey' theater temporarily closed following ‘devastating' fire

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us