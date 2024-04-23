New Hampshire

Manchester police officer arrested on domestic violence charges

Michael MacNeilly, a 28-year-old officer with the Manchester Police Department, is facing charges that include assault and obstruction, according to New Hampshire State Police

A police officer in Manchester, New Hampshire, has been arrested over allegations of domestic violence.

New Hampshire State Police say 28-year-old Michael MacNeilly, an officer with the Manchester Police Department, was arrested Tuesday.

MacNeilly is facing six counts of simple assault, as well as charges of obstructing the report of a crime or injury and criminal mischief.

All the charges against him are misdemeanors, state police said.

The city's police department contacted state police after determining the case to be a conflict of interest.

State police said MacNeilly was released on personal recognizance bail and is due to appear in the 9th Circuit Court in Manchester at an unspecified date.

No further information was immediately available.

