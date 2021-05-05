Local

Man, 65, Fatally Stabbed in Back of Livery Vehicle, Worcester Police Say

A 65-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the backseat of a livery vehicle on Wednesday morning, Worcester police said.

Another man was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the stabbing, according to a statement from Worcester police.

The stabbing was reported about 8:25 a.m. Wednesday, when police were called to a local hospital for a reported stabbing. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was in an emergency room and later pronounced dead in the hospital, police said.

Officers later arrested Ramon Castro, 53, on Main Street, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Worcester police at 508-799-8651 or by sending an anonymous message to their website or via text to 274637 (TIPWPD).

