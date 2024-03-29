Man accidentally fires gun in Ipswich brewery, injuring self and youth, police say

A man accidentally fired a gun in an Ipswich brewery, injuring himself and a youth who was grazed with shrapnel, according to police in the Massachusetts town.

The Ipswich Police Department says it responded shortly after 5:15 p.m. to the True North Ale brewery on County Road.

Police said they arrived to find the man in the dining area, suffering from a gunshot wound he sustained "when a gun he was carrying accidentally discharged."

The man was taken to a hospital. Police did not immediately have word on the severity of his injuries.

Authorities did not give the man's name or say whether or not he would be charged in the incident.

The youth, whose age wasn't shared, was also brought to a hospital as a precaution after being grazed. Another person was grazed by shrapnel and suffered a minor injury, but declined to be transported.

Police are investigating and say there is no threat to the public.