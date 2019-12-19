Man Accused of Murder in Violent Rampage Allegedly Attacks Jail Employee

A 22-year-old man accused of murdering a Christmas tree farmer in a violent rampage in Maine this week now has another charge facing him, authorities say.

Quinton Hanna, accused of killing 82-year-old Jim Pearson on his Christmas tree farm in Scarborough on Sunday, assaulted a member of corrections staff just before a Thursday morning court appearance in Portland, police allege.

Court documents released around the time of the appearance also outline Hanna's alleged rampage. He is accused of stabbing another elderly man who survived in Freeport, violently sexually assaulting a woman in West Bath before running her over with a vehicle and stealing other vehicles.

One of those vehicles, a Ford Explorer, was stolen Sunday from a driveway in Freeport.

Graham Grallert's dog was in that car and he says he feels lucky to have his pet back after a frightening and confusing ordeal.

"We were panicked for her," Grallert said.

Given other crimes Hanna allegedly perpetrated, Grallert said he feels fortunate.

Thursday's court paperwork accuses Hanna of threatening a woman jogging at knife point that same day, dragging her into the words, attacking and then sexually assaulting her.

She managed to escape but, shortly afterward, Hanna hit her with his car and broke her leg.

Eventually, it was Brunswick police who arrested Hanna. First responders were called by a neighbor who heard the woman screaming after she was struck.

A motion for forensic evaluation of Hanna has been filed by the State of Maine to determine his mental state.

He remains held without bail.