Man accused of trying to kidnap teen girls in Swansea due in court

The man accused of trying to lure in two teenage girls into his car in Swansea, Massachusetts, last week is due in court Monday.

The incident occurred on Thursday on a bike path that runs behind the Target store next to Milford Road, Swansea police said.

Michael Nutbrown, 60, was captured on surveillance video in the Target parking lot minutes earlier, police said.

Officers said he could be seen removing items from the front and back seats of his car and placing them in the trunk — apparently to make room for two 13-year-old girls.

He then allegedly walked away from the vehicle and stared down the road, in the direction of where the girls were walking, before approaching them and asking if they wanted a ride.

Nutbrown, of Somerset, was charged with attempted kidnapping. He's scheduled to be arraigned in Fall River District Court.