Local

Maine

Man Arrested for Allegedly Putting Razor Blades in Pizza Dough at Maine Hanaford

The Dover, New Hampshire police department arrested Nicholas Mitchell in connection with the tampering incident

By Young-Jin Kim and Dustin Wlodkowski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Dover, New Hampshire have arrested a man accused of inserting razor blades into fresh pizza dough sold at a Saco, Maine Hannaford supermarket last week.

Saco police said the Dover Police Department had arrested Nicholas Mitchell in connection with the incident.

Hannaford Supermarkets officials said last week a customer had inserted metal objects into the fresh pizza dough sold in the deli department at the Saco store.

Police said the objects were razor blades, and they're reviewing surveillance video from the store in which they say the person responsible can be seen picking up multiple bags.

Summer may be winding down, but keep that grill fired up! Labor Day weekend is the perfect excuse to enjoy some great food and Anna Rossi has some delicious and easy ideas to enjoy more time outside.

The tampering came to light after a customer returned some of the pizza dough. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Hannaford officials said customers should return any pizza dough bought between October 5 at 2 p.m. and 10 a.m. October 6 from the Saco store.

So far, police have only recovered two bags of dough related to the case, but say it’s possible there were others that were purchased and taken home by customers.

“In general, people are safe going in and out of the supermarkets and purchasing everything” at Saco grocery stores, Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress told NECN on Thursday.

Anyone who believes they have seen anything related to the incident or who has information is asked to contact Saco police.

More Maine News

Maine 18 hours ago

Body of Massachusetts Man Found Near Remote Lake in Maine

Maine Oct 10

Baby Born on Maine Island For 1st Time in More Than 90 Years

NBC/The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MaineSacopizzaHannaford Supermarketsrazor
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us