Man Arrested for Allegedly Putting Razor Blades in Pizza Dough at Maine Hanaford

Police in Dover, New Hampshire have arrested a man accused of inserting razor blades into fresh pizza dough sold at a Saco, Maine Hannaford supermarket last week.

Saco police said the Dover Police Department had arrested Nicholas Mitchell in connection with the incident.

Hannaford Supermarkets officials said last week a customer had inserted metal objects into the fresh pizza dough sold in the deli department at the Saco store.

Police said the objects were razor blades, and they're reviewing surveillance video from the store in which they say the person responsible can be seen picking up multiple bags.

The tampering came to light after a customer returned some of the pizza dough. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Hannaford officials said customers should return any pizza dough bought between October 5 at 2 p.m. and 10 a.m. October 6 from the Saco store.

So far, police have only recovered two bags of dough related to the case, but say it’s possible there were others that were purchased and taken home by customers.

“In general, people are safe going in and out of the supermarkets and purchasing everything” at Saco grocery stores, Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress told NECN on Thursday.

Anyone who believes they have seen anything related to the incident or who has information is asked to contact Saco police.