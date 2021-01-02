Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal Stabbing in Brockton

A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in Brockton, Massachusetts, police announced.

The stabbing took place around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at 158 Lisa Drive, Brockton police said.

Two Brockton police SUVs were on scene late Saturday night. There was no crime scene tape visible outside the home but detectives were walking nearby and inside.

Police have not released any information about the victim, and they have not shared any identifying details about the suspect in custody.

Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

No other information was immediately available.