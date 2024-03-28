Man arrested in connection with ‘peeping Tom' incidents in Brighton

A man who peeped into windows in Boston's Brighton neighborhood last week has been arrested, Boston police said Thursday.

Francis Gomez, 36, was arrested Wednesday on warrants for two incidents that occurred on Donnybrook Road and Beechcroft Street, police said.

Gomez, of Brighton, was caught with a flashlight walking around a woman's Beechcroft Street yard on March 17 and peeping in her window, police said.

When officers arrived, they searched all over the neighborhood for Gomez but found no one, according to police.

Officers, however, did find a plastic chair in her driveway that was faced toward her bedroom, police said.

Gomez will be arraigned in Brighton District Court.