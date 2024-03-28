Brighton

Man arrested in connection with ‘peeping Tom' incidents in Brighton

Gomez will be arraigned in Brighton District Court

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A man who peeped into windows in Boston's Brighton neighborhood last week has been arrested, Boston police said Thursday.

Francis Gomez, 36, was arrested Wednesday on warrants for two incidents that occurred on Donnybrook Road and Beechcroft Street, police said.

Gomez, of Brighton, was caught with a flashlight walking around a woman's Beechcroft Street yard on March 17 and peeping in her window, police said.

When officers arrived, they searched all over the neighborhood for Gomez but found no one, according to police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Officers, however, did find a plastic chair in her driveway that was faced toward her bedroom, police said.

Gomez will be arraigned in Brighton District Court.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Tourist from Mass. ID'd after being swept away by current in Puerto Rico

Maine 16 hours ago

Mass. man gets 40 years in prison for fatal attack on domestic partner on Maine beach

robotics 21 hours ago

Robotic police dog shot multiple times, credited with averting potential bloodshed

This article tagged under:

Brighton
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us