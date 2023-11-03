Man arrested on murder charge over woman's body found in Maine in Sept.

A man has been arrested on a murder charge in the killing of a woman whose body was found not far from The Maine Mall in South Portland in September, authorities said.

Danielle Goodwin's body was found off Clark's Pond Road the evening of Sept. 5, according to Maine State Police. Investigators determined that Gary Mariner, 65, killed the 52-year-old from Freeport.

Mariner was arrested early Friday morning in Saco on a warrant for murder, police said. The West Newfield resident is due in York County District Court on Monday.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

Authorities haven't released the cause of Goodwin's death, but said that the investigation that led to Mariner's arrest included interviews and reviews of video evidence.

Goodwin's body was reported about 5 p.m. on Sept. 5, a Tuesday, according to police. She was found in an area along the road, which runs through an office and residential area between The Maine Mall and Interstate 295. A trail to Clark Pond also runs from the area.

When it was announced that Goodwin's body was found, they asked for information about a blue 2016 Honda CRV, the vehicle she'd last been seen in.