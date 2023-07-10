Man charged in shooting that injured 5 in Mattapan

A suspect in a shooting that left five people hurt in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood last week was held without bail after appearing in court Monday.

Traequon Duncan, 27, of Dorchester, is accused of being one of several shooters involved, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's Office.

Investigators say gunfire broke out in the early morning hours of July 5 on River Street, near the Milton line.

Prosecutors allege that surveillance footage shows Duncan taking cover behind parked cars when the shooting first broke out, then pulling out his own gun and firing back at the original shooters before driving off on a maroon Ford Explorer.

Police said they recovered over 40 shell casings at the scene and three separate guns.

Duncan was arrested on July 8. He is charged with assault with intent to murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition illegal possession of a firearm second offense and illegal weapons possession after a prior conviction. His dangerousness hearing is scheduled for July 17.

“This is a good example of diligent police work and a frightening example of the menace posed by illegal guns and people unhesitant to use them. The shocking reality of 40 shell casings at a shooting scene stands as a measure of that menace," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a media statement.

Three other people - 29-year-old Brockton resident Hakeem Ramey and Boston residents Nashaly Seguinot, 25 and Samuel Roman, 24, have also been arrested. They each face charges of unlawful possession of a gun.

All five of the people shot are expected to survive.

